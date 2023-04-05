Heartland Votes

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

On Tuesday, April 4, just after 9 p.m., mayoral candidate Harold Visser conceded, giving the...
Carolin Harvey wins election to become first Black mayor of Carbondale
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South