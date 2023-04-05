Severe winds cause damage to Malden businesses and homes

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Malden Police Department responded to several reports of damage around downtown Malden around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to Dunklin County EMA Director John Mallott, there were no sightings of funnel clouds in the area, but straight line winds have been confirmed with the National Weather Service.

Autoplay Caption

Trees were downed, and according to the police dept., the damage reached an area of approximately two to three blocks by a mile wide. Additionally, a transformer exploded, causing power outages in the area.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.