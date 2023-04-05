Heartland Votes

Severe winds cause damage to Malden businesses and homes

Officers with the Malden Police Department responded to several reports of damage around downtown Malden around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.(Jack Hendrickson)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Malden Police Department responded to several reports of damage around downtown Malden around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to Dunklin County EMA Director John Mallott, there were no sightings of funnel clouds in the area, but straight line winds have been confirmed with the National Weather Service.

Caption

Trees were downed, and according to the police dept., the damage reached an area of approximately two to three blocks by a mile wide. Additionally, a transformer exploded, causing power outages in the area.

