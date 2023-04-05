Prayer vigil for those affected by tornado to be held in Marble Hill, Mo.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A prayer vigil will be held for those affected by the early morning tornado.

A prayer vigil will be held at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill around 6 p.m.

According to a release from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s Office, he will tour damage in Marble Hill and Glenallen, and will then meet with people from the area.

At least five people are dead and multiple injured in the tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information from the survey team shows what looks like high-end EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County.

They said estimated peak winds at this time were 130 mph.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.