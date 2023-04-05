Heartland Votes

Prayer vigil for those affected by tornado to be held in Marble Hill, Mo.

A vigil is also being held tonight for those 5 killed in Bollinger County at Magnolia Park
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - A prayer vigil will be held for those affected by the early morning tornado.

A prayer vigil will be held at Magnolia Park in Marble Hill around 6 p.m.

According to a release from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s Office, he will tour damage in Marble Hill and Glenallen, and will then meet with people from the area.

At least five people are dead and multiple injured in the tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, preliminary information from the survey team shows what looks like high-end EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County.

They said estimated peak winds at this time were 130 mph.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
A tornado watch has been extended to 4 p.m. now includes a majority of the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking severe weather
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City

Latest News

The New Madrid Emergency Management Agency said there was minimal damage to the rest of the city.
Severe wind blows roof off Community Center in Parma
Gov. Parson statement on Bollinger Co. tornado.
Gov. Parson statement on Bollinger Co. tornado
A vigil is also being held tonight for those 5 killed in Bollinger County at Magnolia Park
Vigil for tornado victims
Governor Mike Parson was in Bollinger County, Mo. on Wednesday after an early morning tornado...
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Parson news conference on tornado damage in Bollinger Co.