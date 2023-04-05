Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Wednesday, April 5.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3:30 a.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Butler County: 68 customers

Carter County: 162 customers

Madison County: 115 customers

Perry County: 108 customers

Reynolds County: 148 customers

Wayne County: 501 customers

Ameren Missouri:

No reports at this time

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Randolph County: 42 customers

Ameren Illinois:

Perry County: 13 customers

Randolph County: 646 customers

