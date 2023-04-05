Heartland Votes

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Wednesday, April 5.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Wednesday, April 5.

The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3:30 a.m.:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Butler County: 68 customers
  • Carter County: 162 customers
  • Madison County: 115 customers
  • Perry County: 108 customers
  • Reynolds County: 148 customers
  • Wayne County: 501 customers

Ameren Missouri:

No reports at this time

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Randolph County: 42 customers

Ameren Illinois:

  • Perry County: 13 customers
  • Randolph County: 646 customers

