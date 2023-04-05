Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on Wednesday, April 5.
The following utilities are reporting outages as of 3:30 a.m.:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Butler County: 68 customers
- Carter County: 162 customers
- Madison County: 115 customers
- Perry County: 108 customers
- Reynolds County: 148 customers
- Wayne County: 501 customers
Ameren Missouri:
No reports at this time
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Randolph County: 42 customers
Ameren Illinois:
- Perry County: 13 customers
- Randolph County: 646 customers
