Perry Co. School D32 prepared for storms with two tornado shelters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spring in the Heartland can bring severe weather, but the leadership team at Perry County School District 32 believes they are prepared for twisters.

The district has two tornado shelters, and according to a release from the school district, both shelters are rated to withstand an F-5 tornado. The shelters also have enough room to shelter all students and staff from the district’s schools.

In the event that a tornado watch is issued during normal school hours, the safe rooms are cleared and ready. If a tornado warning is issued and sirens are activated, students and staff are evacuated to the nearest shelter. Communications Director Kate Martin said that they prepare in the case of a tornado.

“We practice evacuating to the shelters during our regular tornado drills and evacuation routes are clearly marked,” Martin said. “Teachers also rehearse and discuss severe weather plans with students throughout the year.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.