One-year-old girl dies in a fire near Strafford, Mo.

Strafford House Fire
Strafford House Fire(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff says a one-year-old girl was killed in a mobile home fire Tuesday night.

Three fire departments and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 10:00 p.m. to 17495 W. State Highway 00.

Sheriff Roye Cole says a relative in the mobile home rescued a three-year-old, but couldn’t save the girl. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

