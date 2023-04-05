Nearly $3M grant awarded to Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services has announced that a nearly $3M, five-year, grant has been awarded to West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, as well to the College of Education and Human Services.

The grant comes from Partner and Connect: MSU/WKEC Mental Health Providers Academy. The Mental Health Service Partnership Demonstration grant has been awarded on behalf of 14 high-need school districts.

The high-need school districts being served are as follows: Ballard County, Caldwell County, Carlisle County, Christian County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs Independent, Fulton County, Fulton Independent, Hickman County, Livingston County, Lyon County, Mayfield Independent, Paducah Public Schools and Union County.

24 diverse school counselors and six community school psychologists will be trained by the academy to place mental health providers in these districts to reduce the counselor-to-student ratio in rural and low-income schools.

The program’s priority is to “expand the capacity” of school-based mental health providers in the aforementioned districts. Candidates in the academy will have the opportunity to receive guidance, support, mentoring and additional training from the Partner and Connect Coordinator. In addition, WKEC will provide evidence-based mental health training opportunities in areas such as threat assessment, trauma informed care and suicide prevention to best meet the needs of their students.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.