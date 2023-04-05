Marshall Co. Emergency Management Agency responds to storm damage

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calvert City is having reports of storm damage, and Emergency Management is on the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency, staff have responded to the Cedar Street area in Calvert City for reports of storm damage. The posts said there are trees down on houses and power lines, but there are no reported injuries from the storm at the time.

Electric companies are on the scene and streets are being cleared. As of 6:30 p.m. on April 5, West Kentucky Rural Electric is showing about 750 and JPEC is showing about 150 with electric issues.

