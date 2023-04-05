Man killed when a car being chased by St. Louis County police crashed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A police chase resulted in the death of at least one man on Tuesday in north St. Louis City.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a statement, a chase started in North County but ended in St. Louis City on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Cora Avenue. According to county police, officers responded to a robbery and assault at a Dollar General just after 1:30 p.m. After numerous attempts to pull over the driver of a red Kia, stop sticks were deployed.

Eventually, the Kia went into North City and crashed into a Blue Infiniti Coupe. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department then took over the investigation and reported that a man had died as a result of the crash.

Bystanders told News 4 they saw kids being taken out of the Kia after the crash. A police report stated there were two 3-year-olds inside the car at the time of the crash who were unrestrained. The children and the two adults who were inside the car at the time were listed in stable condition following the incident.

The driver of the car that was hit by Kia was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

“It was just a normal chase at first until we saw them pull them kids out of the car,” said George McCoy, who was working at Arkansas Fried Chicken when the crash occurred.

McCoy told News 4 he quickly dashed outside after hearing a loud boom on MLK Blvd. and saw something nobody wants to see, young children involved in a horrific crash.

“One of them was unresponsive. They were trying to give him CPR on the ground, and at that point, I guess they couldn’t wait for an ambulance. They dragged him into a police car and took off,” said McCoy.

The entire incident frustrated Tamika Tolen, who believes police should have stopped the chase.

“I’m concerned there is a police chase coming down the street at a certain time of day. You’re in a community where people are getting off work, getting out of school,” said Tolen.

“It’s time to back off the chase,” said Tolen.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.