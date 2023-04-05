Heartland Votes

LOOK UP: April’s Pink Moon will be visible tonight

The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.
The April Pink Moon will be visible in the sky Wednesday.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you look up at the sky Wednesday night, you might get to see a pink moon.

Actually, the moon won’t be pink, but the full moon will still be a sight to behold.

The moon is named “Pink” as a nod to the flowers and trees that bloom during spring.

Venus and Mars will also be visible. The two planets will be out and relatively close to the moon in the night sky.

Later this month, a total solar eclipse will be visible to those in Australia, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica on April 20.

During a short time, the moon will move between the sun and the earth, causing the sun to look like a fiery circle in the sky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference from tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
A tornado watch has been extended to 4 p.m. now includes a majority of the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking severe weather
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City

Latest News

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony