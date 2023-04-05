Lexington Avenue reopened after rollover crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that Lexington Avenue has been reopened after a rollover crash this afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m. on April 5, Cape Girardeau PD announced on social media that the 1500 Block of Lexington Avenue was closed while first responders worked on a motor vehicle accident. About 15 minutes later, around 4:35 p.m., the Police Department followed the original post up by saying the roadway was open.

Lexington Avenue is now clear and both lanes are now open.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.