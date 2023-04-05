Heartland Votes

Lexington Avenue reopened after rollover crash in Cape Girardeau

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that Lexington Avenue has been reopened after a rollover crash this afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m. on April 5, Cape Girardeau PD announced on social media that the 1500 Block of Lexington Avenue was closed while first responders worked on a motor vehicle accident. About 15 minutes later, around 4:35 p.m., the Police Department followed the original post up by saying the roadway was open.

Lexington Avenue is now clear and both lanes are now open.

