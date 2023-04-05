Heartland Votes

Home destroyed in Glenallen after Bollinger County tornado

Aftermath of a tornado Bollinger County.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A possible EF2 tornado left several buildings damaged in Glenallen, Mo.

One man’s home was destroyed. According to him, there is a big pile of rubble inside his home. That’s where he hid during the storm.

There was debris on the floor, including drinking glasses that fell on the ground as his house shook. A wall also collapsed and the roof is now gone. The man said he could hear the wind and felt the house shaking as the tornado came through.

While he salvaged what he could, he said seeing his home damaged was surreal. However, he said he feels lucky to have made it out alive.

