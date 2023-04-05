Heartland Votes

Grace Fellowship in Marble Hill offering care packages

By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages to those affected by the tornado.

In a post, Grace Fellowship said the care packages are available at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.

We are in front of The Bank of Missouri. In the Grace Fellowship van. We have care packages for anyone that needs...

Posted by Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

They expected to have them in town by 1 p.m.

They also offered food Wednesday for those affected by the tornado.

We have got food at the church for anyone who was affected by the tornado.

Posted by Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Bollinger County.

