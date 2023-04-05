Grace Fellowship in Marble Hill offering care packages
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages to those affected by the tornado.
In a post, Grace Fellowship said the care packages are available at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.
They expected to have them in town by 1 p.m.
They also offered food Wednesday for those affected by the tornado.
A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Bollinger County.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.