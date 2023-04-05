Heartland Votes

First trans person to serve on a city council in Illinois elected in Carbondale

On Monday, April 4, Clare Killman was elected to serve on the Carbondale City Council in...
On Monday, April 4, Clare Killman was elected to serve on the Carbondale City Council in Illinois.(Pride in Action, Southern Illinois)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 4, Clare Killman was elected to serve on the Carbondale City Council in Illinois.

According to a release from Pride in Action, Southern Illinois, Killman is the first transgender person to serve on a city council in the state. The release added that Killman is not only versed in LGBTQ+ issues, but other civic and economic issues crucial to the City of Carbondale.

Killman said she came to Carbondale seeking a better life, and did not imagine she would be rewarded with the opportunity to give back to the city.

“The prospect of being the first transgender person ever elected to a city council in Illinois is one that I hope will stand as a testament to what it means to be an Illinoisan,” Killman said. “Illinois continues to be a beacon in the stormy sea that is the United States, lighting the way for those seeking the safeguarding of their basic human rights, common decency and dignity. Together, it is my hope that we can build a life worth living here for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
A tornado watch has been extended to 4 p.m. now includes a majority of the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking severe weather
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City

Latest News

A Glenallen man lost his home to the tornado.
Man loses home to Bollinger County tornado
Bollinger Co. Sheriff Casey Graham discusses recovery efforts.
Bollinger Co. Sheriff Graham discusses tornado damage in community
Electric companies are on the scene and streets are being cleared. As of 6:30 p.m. on April 5,...
Marshall Co. Emergency Management Agency responds to storm damage
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland