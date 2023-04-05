First trans person to serve on a city council in Illinois elected in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, April 4, Clare Killman was elected to serve on the Carbondale City Council in Illinois.

According to a release from Pride in Action, Southern Illinois, Killman is the first transgender person to serve on a city council in the state. The release added that Killman is not only versed in LGBTQ+ issues, but other civic and economic issues crucial to the City of Carbondale.

Killman said she came to Carbondale seeking a better life, and did not imagine she would be rewarded with the opportunity to give back to the city.

“The prospect of being the first transgender person ever elected to a city council in Illinois is one that I hope will stand as a testament to what it means to be an Illinoisan,” Killman said. “Illinois continues to be a beacon in the stormy sea that is the United States, lighting the way for those seeking the safeguarding of their basic human rights, common decency and dignity. Together, it is my hope that we can build a life worth living here for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.