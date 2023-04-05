Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

One more round of strong to severe storms....plus.....nice for Easter Weekend?
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 4/5
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A cold front will finally sweep across the area today, with one final push of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornados and hail are also possible. Otherwise it will be very windy and humid ahead of the front, turning a bit cooler and less humid behind the cold front. By about mid-afternoon the severe threat looks to be pushing east out of the area, though some showers and non-severe storms could linger this evening and even overnight especially in Ky and Tn.

Cooler and less humid weather returns for the remainder of the work week. Highs on Thursday will only be near 60 or so, but will gradually rebound through the weekend and into next week. Easter Weekend continues to look very pleasant, with dry conditions and highs in the 65 to 70 range Saturday, about 70 to 75 Sunday. At this point we don’t see any more severe wx events for the next several days.

First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 4/5
First Alert Weather at 5:45 a.m. 4/5
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 4/4
