Dogs rescued after falling 60 feet into cave
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hunting dogs were rescued in Rockcastle County after taking a steep fall Monday night.
Brodhead Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department responded to a call for an animal rescue on Maple Grove Road around 10:30 p.m.
Officials said the dogs had fallen approximately 60 feet into a cave.
Rope rescue technicians from both departments worked together to safely lower a rescuer into the cave and retrieve both dogs.
Luckily, both dogs were reunited with their owners.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.