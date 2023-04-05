Heartland Votes

Carolin Harvey wins election to become first Black mayor of Carbondale

On Tuesday, April 4, just after 9 p.m., mayoral candidate Harold Visser conceded, giving the...
On Tuesday, April 4, just after 9 p.m., mayoral candidate Harold Visser conceded, giving the win to opponent Carolin Harvey.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois held its own municipal election today. One of the big races on the ballot was the mayoral race in Carbondale.

On Tuesday, April 4, just after 9 p.m., mayoral candidate Harold Visser conceded, giving the win to opponent Carolin Harvey. Harvey has been acting mayor, or mayor pro tem, since Mayor Mike Henry took a leave of absence.

She is now the City of Carbondale’s first Black mayor. Her platform includes curbing crime in the city and increasing the availability of housing for low and middle income families.

Harvey addressed the crowd at her thank you party, sending her gratitude to everyone who voted and supported her during the campaign.

”I want to say thank you and I would like to say hopefully we all can work together whether you voted for me or not,” Harvey said. “We’re all part of Carbondale and we want to move forward to do what’s best for all of the citizens of Carbondale.”

Harvey added that she looks forward to getting into office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.
Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6
The Hayti Police Department warns community of counterfeit bills, after receiving a counterfeit...
Hayti Police Dept. warns of counterfeit bills circulating in Pemiscot Co.
The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two...
Jefferson Elementary preschoolers make a splash in new swimming pool