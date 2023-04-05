Heartland Votes

Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6

A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.
A past look at the Cape Riverfront Market.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Opening day for the Cape Riverfront Market will be Saturday, May 6.

The market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at 35 S. Spanish Street.

Organizers say wear your best hat for their Derby Day theme. A hat contest winner will be announced at 11 a.m. at the Welcome tent.

Logan Chapman will provide music and The Corner Grocery Store will have demonstrations.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
The Hayti Police Department warns community of counterfeit bills, after receiving a counterfeit...
Hayti Police Dept. warns of counterfeit bills circulating in Pemiscot Co.
The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two...
Jefferson Elementary preschoolers make a splash in new swimming pool
The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two...
Jefferson Elementary preschoolers take swim lessons at Aquatic Center