Cape Riverfront Market opening day May 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Opening day for the Cape Riverfront Market will be Saturday, May 6.

The market will be from 8 a.m. to noon at 35 S. Spanish Street.

Organizers say wear your best hat for their Derby Day theme. A hat contest winner will be announced at 11 a.m. at the Welcome tent.

Logan Chapman will provide music and The Corner Grocery Store will have demonstrations.

