Heartland Votes

Bollinger County volunteer, victim information

United Way establishing recovery fund in Bollinger County.
United Way establishing recovery fund in Bollinger County.(United Way)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors have resources to help during their recovery.

A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages, which can be picked up at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.

They also offered food Wednesday for those affected by the tornado.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund for relief efforts.

The uses of the funds will be determined by United Way’s Community Investment Committee.

“United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical,” Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said. “We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families.”

To give to the recovery fund:

  • visit their site
  • text BOCO to 26989
  • give via credit card over the phone at 573-334-9634
  • mail a check to the United Way’s office at 1417D, N. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
  • give at the Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill

The East Missouri Action Agency has set up their mobile unit at Woodland R-IV School District for Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers can drop off essential items to the East Missouri Action Agency at 403 Parkway Dr. Park Hills, MO 63601.

You can also give on PayPal.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference from tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
A tornado watch has been extended to 4 p.m. now includes a majority of the Heartland.
First Alert: Tracking severe weather
Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Check the unofficial results throughout the night here.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election unofficial results
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as strong to severe storms move through the Heartland on...
Power outages reported in the Heartland
Widespread severe wind damage is reported in Malden, Mo.
Malden, Mo. severe wind damage
The countdown to the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse is underway, as April 8, 2024 is nearly a year...
Countdown to 2024 Total Solar Eclipse underway
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
LIVE: Gov. Parson holds news conference from tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
LIVE: Gov. Parson news conference on tornado damage