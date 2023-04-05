Bollinger County volunteer, victim information

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Volunteers have opportunities to pitch in after a tornado hit Bollinger County, and survivors have resources to help during their recovery.

A tornado touched down before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

Grace Fellowship Family Worship Center is offering care packages, which can be picked up at Bank of Missouri and People’s Community Bank.

They also offered food Wednesday for those affected by the tornado.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund for relief efforts.

The uses of the funds will be determined by United Way’s Community Investment Committee.

“United Way connects people with resources, and a tragedy like this is when our mission becomes even more critical,” Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said. “We encourage anyone who can help to give, with our promise that all donations will stay in Bollinger County to help these families.”

To give to the recovery fund:

visit their site

text BOCO to 26989

give via credit card over the phone at 573-334-9634

mail a check to the United Way’s office at 1417D, N. Mt. Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

give at the Bank of Missouri in Marble Hill

The East Missouri Action Agency has set up their mobile unit at Woodland R-IV School District for Wednesday and Thursday.

Volunteers can drop off essential items to the East Missouri Action Agency at 403 Parkway Dr. Park Hills, MO 63601.

You can also give on PayPal.

