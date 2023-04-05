Attorney General Daniel Cameron joins coalition against DOE policy that makes many gas stoves illegal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 states in a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy challenging a proposed regulation that would make many gas stoves currently on the market illegal

“The Biden Administration has proposed a rule that would make the use of many gas stoves illegal,” said Attorney General Cameron. “This policy is unconstitutional and out of touch with the needs of average Kentuckians and Americans. We joined this letter to oppose this overreaching regulation.”

In their letter, the attorneys general contend that the regulation is unnecessary, burdensome, and violates the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution. According to a release from the Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the letter reads, “The Department has not, in the history of the EPCA, issued a performance standard for gas stoves—much less a standard affecting such a large swath of the market. It now proposes to do so and ‘foreclose the States from experimenting and exercising their own judgment in an area to which States lay claim by right of history and expertise’—regulation of consumer goods.”

Attorney General Cameron was joined by attorneys general from 21 other states, including Missouri in sending the letter. You can find a copy of the letter here.

According to the release, this letter is AG Cameron’s latest effort to protect Kentuckians from regulations proposed by the Biden Administrations. This includes AG Cameron leading a 19-state coalition in opposing the EPA’s regulation of air quality standards in February.

