Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. receives 2 ATVs for new program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s department received two new ATVs to be used for its ATV Criminal Patrol Program.

According to a release from Oasis Powersports, the new ATVs were bought from them and presented to the sheriff’s department on Tuesday, April 4.

“It is my belief that a program of this nature is thinking outside the box and provides more than one avenue to stop criminal activity,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the release. “ATVs in our area have been linked to ATV theft, catalytic converter theft, robbery, home invasion, property theft, motor vehicle theft, as well as other criminal activity.”

Black Diamond co-owner Rodney Cabaness said the timing of this project with the sheriff’s office was perfect.

“As a result, we recognized an ongoing need and dedicated the resources required to launch Oasis Powersports’ First Responder ATV Program,” he explained.

The company donated $15,000 to the sheriff’s department to help offset the expenses of the program.

The program will be led by the company’s brand manager, Josh Allen.

“As a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, with more than two decades as a powersports athlete and enthusiast, Josh is uniquely qualified to pair EMS providers, fire departments, municipalities and law enforcement agencies with ATV’s customized with each departments unique needs in mind,” Rodney Cabaness said.

ATVs have capabilities that make them useful for more than just law enforcement, according to Josh Allen.

“These vehicles deploy quickly and are highly maneuverable, relatively quiet, and able to traverse rough terrain,” Allen said. “ATVs are ideal to respond to emergencies in areas inaccessible by other vehicles. They are perfect for security during special events such as parades, festivals, and protests. ATVs are also widely deployed for disaster relief and assistance with environmental issues.”

