Heartland Votes

Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. receives 2 ATVs for new program

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department received two new ATVs to be used in its newly...
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department received two new ATVs to be used in its newly implemented ATV Patrol Program.(Oasis Powersports)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s department received two new ATVs to be used for its ATV Criminal Patrol Program.

According to a release from Oasis Powersports, the new ATVs were bought from them and presented to the sheriff’s department on Tuesday, April 4.

“It is my belief that a program of this nature is thinking outside the box and provides more than one avenue to stop criminal activity,” Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the release. “ATVs in our area have been linked to ATV theft, catalytic converter theft, robbery, home invasion, property theft, motor vehicle theft, as well as other criminal activity.”

Black Diamond co-owner Rodney Cabaness said the timing of this project with the sheriff’s office was perfect.

“As a result, we recognized an ongoing need and dedicated the resources required to launch Oasis Powersports’ First Responder ATV Program,” he explained.

The company donated $15,000 to the sheriff’s department to help offset the expenses of the program.

The program will be led by the company’s brand manager, Josh Allen.

“As a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, with more than two decades as a powersports athlete and enthusiast, Josh is uniquely qualified to pair EMS providers, fire departments, municipalities and law enforcement agencies with ATV’s customized with each departments unique needs in mind,” Rodney Cabaness said.

ATVs have capabilities that make them useful for more than just law enforcement, according to Josh Allen.

“These vehicles deploy quickly and are highly maneuverable, relatively quiet, and able to traverse rough terrain,” Allen said. “ATVs are ideal to respond to emergencies in areas inaccessible by other vehicles. They are perfect for security during special events such as parades, festivals, and protests. ATVs are also widely deployed for disaster relief and assistance with environmental issues.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
An armed standoff in Scott City, Mo. on Monday ended with a man taken into custody.
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

An armed standoff in Scott City, Mo. on Monday ended with a man taken into custody.
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
Police responded to a report of shots fired on the campus of Southern Illinois University...
3 in custody, SIUC police looking for more people involved in shots fired investigation on campus
Stephanie A. Burkhart, 48, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. She was booked...
Paducah woman accused of stealing more than $100K from her employer
According to the highway patrol, the child was found safe; however, the suspect is still at...
AMBER Alert canceled, child found safe