West Paducah man arrested for child sexual abuse charges

McCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 12 on Tuesday, April 4.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after the investigation the suspect, James Greg Stevens, 61, of West Paducah, confessed that he sexually molested the victim on multiple occasions, according to the release.

Stevens was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a victim under age 12.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

