Heartland Votes

West Paducah man arrested for child sexual abuse charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the sexual abuse of a female victim...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 12 on Tuesday, April 4. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the sexual abuse of a female victim under the age of 12 on Tuesday, April 4.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after the investigation the suspect, James Greg Stevens, 61, of West Paducah, confessed that he sexually molested the victim on multiple occasions, according to the release.

Stevens was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a victim under age 12.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

The eastbound lane of KY 305/Cairo Road between the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection and...
Eastbound lane on KY 305/Cairo Road reopened after emergency closure
Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.
Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub
A Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday, April 4 after a western Kentucky woman was found in Florida.
Golden Alert canceled, McCracken Co. woman found
Voters in two Heartland states will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4.
Heartland Votes: General municipal election preview