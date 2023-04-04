Heartland Votes

Tracking storms across the Heartland, with high winds and heavy rain

First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 4/4
By Madeline Parker
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overnight models are trending drier than initially expected, but there is a small chance northwestern counties could see severe weather around midnight. Going into Wednesday, storms could begin to develop in the early morning hours, bringing heavy rain that could produce 0.5 to 2 inches of precipitation. A wind advisory is also in effect with 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Severe thunderstorms could develop across the Heartland, with chances for tornadoes in the late afternoon.

The rest of the week looks calmer and cooler, with temperatures dropping to low to mid 60s throughout the week. Partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies will also make an appearance.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 4/4
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 4/4
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 4/4
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 4/4
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 4/4
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 4/4