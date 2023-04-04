Tracking storms across the Heartland, with high winds and heavy rain

Overnight models are trending drier than initially expected, but there is a small chance northwestern counties could see severe weather around midnight. Going into Wednesday, storms could begin to develop in the early morning hours, bringing heavy rain that could produce 0.5 to 2 inches of precipitation. A wind advisory is also in effect with 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Severe thunderstorms could develop across the Heartland, with chances for tornadoes in the late afternoon.

The rest of the week looks calmer and cooler, with temperatures dropping to low to mid 60s throughout the week. Partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies will also make an appearance.

