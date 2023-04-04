Heartland Votes

Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury. (Source: KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Oregon is recovering after suffering what’s being called a freak injury during a wrestling competition.

KPTV spoke to 17-year-old Emillio Ayala from his hospital bed over the weekend.

Ayala said his leg was injured during a state wrestling meet at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum about five weeks ago.

The 17-year-old suffered an abnormal takedown at the state wrestling tournament and has since had his right leg amputated below the knee.

“It was a freak accident, but it was bad,” Ayala said. “It just severed everything, and I wasn’t able to move my foot. I couldn’t feel it.”

Ayala said he took up wrestling two years ago when his family moved from Southern California and continues to work through the injury.

“I just deal with the pain, there is obviously going to be pain, but I guess you could say I still feel like I have two legs,” he said.

So far, Ayala has undergone 12 surgeries in 24 days.

Ayala said this type of injury doesn’t usually happen, but he hasn’t lost his fight.

“Things happen for a reason, you just have to keep pushing on,” he said. “You can’t whine about it, it’s not going to do anything and I have to get through it.”

Ayala is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, He said he plans to continue to heal at home before knee reconstruction surgery in two months followed by being fitted for a prosthetic.

“I know I am going to be fine. I will get a prosthetic and just be back to normal,” Ayala said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Ayala and his family.

