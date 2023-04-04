Southeast Mo. State sets football schedule

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 season football schedule.

You can click here for the schedule.

SEMO kicks off the season at Football Bowl Subdivision and Big 12 Conference member Kansas State on September 2. KSU won the 2022 Big 12 Conference title when it beat TCU 31-28. They finished with an overall record of 10-4 and 7-2 in the Big 12.

The Redhawks will host Lindenwood on September 9 in its Ohio Valley Conference opener.

According to SEMO Athletics, they’ll open the brand new football stadium against the Lions.

The $15,978,000 project includes construction and replacement of the south sideline and grandstand of Houck Field as well as new seating, turf replacement, concession stands, restrooms, ADA access and associated HVAC, mechanical and other systems work.

A week later, they’ll play longtime rival Southern Illinois on September 16 for the annual “War for the Wheel.” This year marks the 91st meeting between the two teams.

After that, SEMO travels to former OVC member Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 23 and visits Central Arkansas on October 7.

The Redhawks then host Eastern Illinois on Oct. 14 on Homecoming before hitting the road for four of their last five games of the regular season.

Oct. 21 - Tennessee Tech

Oct. 28 - Nicholls State

Nov. 4 - Robert Morris

Nov. 11 - UT Martin

Nov. 18 - Bryant

The Redhawks and Skyhawks shared the OVC title, although the teams did not face each other last season.

They were later involved in a coin clip to determine the league’s automatic berth. SEMO won the coin flip following games on the final day of the 2022 season and represented the OVC in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

In December, the OVC and Big South Conference announced a joint association of the league’s football member institutions.

The 2023 campaign marks the first year for the merger meaning the 10 combined teams, six from OVC and four from Big South, will play a six-game conference schedule. SEMO’s matchups with Robert Morris and Bryant are part of this year’s conference slate.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.