Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould woman

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Betty Ellen Aldridge.

Aldridge was last seen at 3001 Linwood Drive around 8 p.m. on Monday, April 3 wearing a pink fleece jacket.

The alert says she is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.

