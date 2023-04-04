Heartland Votes

SEMO Gymnastics ready for USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships

SEMO preparing for USA Gymnastics National Championships.
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Gymnastics had their final practice of the 2023 season on Monday. The Redhawks compete in the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships April 6-8 in Denton, Texas.

“It’s super exciting and nervous,” said sophomore Madison Greene. “Watching gymnastics the past few days really amped me up. Calming those nerves is the key.”

You could feel the added energy in the gym.

“This meet we just are a little bit louder, a little more fun,” said Janelle Lopez, also a sophomore. “The team has your back no matter what. Even a little mistake they’re still cheering so loud.”

Even with more at stake, the approach stays the same.

“Practice does not change because it’s the mindset of you need to practice how you compete,” said senior Jolie Miller. “So it’s the same thing.”

Miller is one of several Redhawks that was on the team when SEMO won the national championship two years ago.

“A lot of the girls that were at that national championship are still here,” said junior Lydia Webb. “We have a lot of the team here. We brought in a lot of new girls. This team’s developed a bunch.”

All the changes helping the program.

“When we won the seniors were freshman, so it’s been a little bit of time there,” said Head Coach Ashley Lawson. “Our program has definitely grown. We are much better now than we were when we did win. It’s possible. Anything’s possible. It’s anybody’s day.”

The 2023 ‘Gymhawks’ are ready for one last ride.

“It’s been one of our best years yet,” Miller said. “It’s just exciting leading up to it at this point. We’re all so pumped and ready to go.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

SEMO preparing for USA Gymnastics National Championships.
SEMO preparing for USA Gymnastics National Championships
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/3
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 4/3
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 4/3
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 4/3
FILE - Lars Nootbaar of Japan reacts in 8th inning during the Pool B game between Japan and...
Cardinals place Nootbaar on injured list with thumb injury