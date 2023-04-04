SEMO Gymnastics ready for USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Gymnastics had their final practice of the 2023 season on Monday. The Redhawks compete in the USA Gymnastics Collegiate National Championships April 6-8 in Denton, Texas.

“It’s super exciting and nervous,” said sophomore Madison Greene. “Watching gymnastics the past few days really amped me up. Calming those nerves is the key.”

You could feel the added energy in the gym.

“This meet we just are a little bit louder, a little more fun,” said Janelle Lopez, also a sophomore. “The team has your back no matter what. Even a little mistake they’re still cheering so loud.”

Even with more at stake, the approach stays the same.

“Practice does not change because it’s the mindset of you need to practice how you compete,” said senior Jolie Miller. “So it’s the same thing.”

Miller is one of several Redhawks that was on the team when SEMO won the national championship two years ago.

“A lot of the girls that were at that national championship are still here,” said junior Lydia Webb. “We have a lot of the team here. We brought in a lot of new girls. This team’s developed a bunch.”

All the changes helping the program.

“When we won the seniors were freshman, so it’s been a little bit of time there,” said Head Coach Ashley Lawson. “Our program has definitely grown. We are much better now than we were when we did win. It’s possible. Anything’s possible. It’s anybody’s day.”

The 2023 ‘Gymhawks’ are ready for one last ride.

“It’s been one of our best years yet,” Miller said. “It’s just exciting leading up to it at this point. We’re all so pumped and ready to go.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.