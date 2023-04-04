Ribbon cutting scheduled for Gateway monument in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will celebrate the new Gateway monument in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Old Town Cape, Inc. will host the event on Friday, April 14 at 3 p.m. with the help of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kent Zickfield, Old Town Cape Executive Director Liz Haynes and Mayor Stacy Kinder will provide remarks at the Gateway ribbon cutting and dedication.

The monument is located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

It was designed by local artist and Old Town Cape board member Don Greenwood. They say it serves as a Mississippi River marker for visitors traveling east on Broadway and as a welcome to Cape Girardeau for visitors traveling by riverboat.

The three-sided monolith is 20-feet tall with the words “Cape Girardeau” and “Mississippi River” lit up and an eagle statue placed on top.

The back of the Gateway features the history of the connection of the river to the development of Cape Girardeau. It was written by Dr. Frank Nickell.

According to Old Town Cape, the Gateway is “dedicated to every individual past and present that has endeavored to preserve, protect, promote, and develop Downtown Cape Girardeau.”

Old Town Cape received grant funding through Missouri Main Street Connection for the granite base. They said the CID funded the 10-foot in diameter circular, stone planter and its planting. The rest of the structure was funded by the Redevelopment Corporation.

