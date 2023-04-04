Heartland Votes

Pinckneyville parents charged with first degree murder in death of infant

On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of...
On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, were charged with first degree murder in the death of their infant.(Illinois State Police)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, were charged with first degree murder in the death of their infant.

According to a release from the ISP Public Information Office, on June 12, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate serious injuries sustained to a male infant. The infant had been admitted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and was found to have a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures.

Prior to arriving at the hospital, the infant had been in the care of Hutchings and Kelly, the infant’s parents, in Pinckneyville.

On June 14, 2022, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the injuries.

Both Hutchings and Kelly were taken to the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond, 10 percent to apply and each charged with three counts of first degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two...
Jefferson Elementary preschoolers make a splash in new swimming pool
The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two...
Jefferson Elementary preschoolers take swim lessons at Aquatic Center
The eastbound lane of KY 305/Cairo Road between the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection and...
Eastbound lane on KY 305/Cairo Road reopened after emergency closure
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the sexual abuse of a female victim...
West Paducah man arrested for child sexual abuse charges