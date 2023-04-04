Pinckneyville parents charged with first degree murder in death of infant

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, April 4, 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, were charged with first degree murder in the death of their infant.

According to a release from the ISP Public Information Office, on June 12, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate serious injuries sustained to a male infant. The infant had been admitted to a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri and was found to have a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures.

Prior to arriving at the hospital, the infant had been in the care of Hutchings and Kelly, the infant’s parents, in Pinckneyville.

On June 14, 2022, the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the injuries.

Both Hutchings and Kelly were taken to the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond, 10 percent to apply and each charged with three counts of first degree murder.

