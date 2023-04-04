Heartland Votes

Paducah woman accused of stealing more than $100K from her employer

Stephanie A. Burkhart, 48, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Apr. 4, 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of taking more than $100,000 from her employer over the past five years.

Stephanie A. Burkhart, 48, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. She was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to Paducah police, an area business owner called them on March 28 to report that his former bookkeeper, Burkhart, had stolen more than $100,000 from his business since 2020.

Burkhart quit her job the first of March.

During an interview on Monday, police say Burkhart admitted to stealing about $175,000 from the business to pay for rent and routine personal bills, fund trips and pay for car repairs, etc.

