Missouri community raises money for funeral after man’s body is unclaimed

BUTLER, Mo. (KCTV) - Few people in Butler knew 82-year-old Arthur Helmer.

He had no close relatives and hardly any contacts around town. At least, no one who came forward to claim his body from the Bates County Morgue.

The county coroner posted about Helmer on March 20, looking for possible family members or other information about him.

“The status of surviving family members to Mr. Helmer is currently unknown,” the post said. “If you have information regarding family, please be in contact with our office.”

When Gina Ensor spotted the post, she was heartbroken.

“I knew in my heart what I had to do,” she said. “God put it on my heart that I needed to come forward for this man.”

Ensor began searching for more information about Helmer. She also launched an online fundraiser to help pay for a funeral service for Helmer. She said that anything extra will go to a Nevada nonprofit called On My Own, Inc., which provides resources for seniors and people with disabilities.

The Carpenter’s Cup, a Christian café, bookstore and ministry in Butler, had been in contact with Helmer off and on for the last few years. They occasionally brought him food and helped him with utility payments.

Brandy Clift, one of the owners of the Carpenter’s Cup, described Helmer as downtrodden and in severe need of assistance.

“He just managed to get into our hearts,” she said.

As Ensor continued to post about Helmer, she heard from local businesses around the area that wanted to help, too.

Michaella Nisely, the owner of Adrian Floral and Gifts, offered to donate flowers. Her shop is approximately 20 miles north of Butler.

“I’m a firm believer in flowers being at a service,” she said.

Ensor was pleased with the response and the information she gathered with the help of several communities. She hopes she can arrange a service for Helmer.

“So many people have come forward to remember his story,” Ensor said. “It’s so important not to forget this story.”

