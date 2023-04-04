Heartland Votes

Missouri community raises money for funeral after man’s body is unclaimed

He had no close relatives and hardly any contacts around town. At least, no one who came...
He had no close relatives and hardly any contacts around town. At least, no one who came forward to claim his body from the Bates County Morgue.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Mo. (KCTV) - Few people in Butler knew 82-year-old Arthur Helmer.

He had no close relatives and hardly any contacts around town. At least, no one who came forward to claim his body from the Bates County Morgue.

The county coroner posted about Helmer on March 20, looking for possible family members or other information about him.

“The status of surviving family members to Mr. Helmer is currently unknown,” the post said. “If you have information regarding family, please be in contact with our office.”

When Gina Ensor spotted the post, she was heartbroken.

“I knew in my heart what I had to do,” she said. “God put it on my heart that I needed to come forward for this man.”

Ensor began searching for more information about Helmer. She also launched an online fundraiser to help pay for a funeral service for Helmer. She said that anything extra will go to a Nevada nonprofit called On My Own, Inc., which provides resources for seniors and people with disabilities.

The Carpenter’s Cup, a Christian café, bookstore and ministry in Butler, had been in contact with Helmer off and on for the last few years. They occasionally brought him food and helped him with utility payments.

Brandy Clift, one of the owners of the Carpenter’s Cup, described Helmer as downtrodden and in severe need of assistance.

“He just managed to get into our hearts,” she said.

As Ensor continued to post about Helmer, she heard from local businesses around the area that wanted to help, too.

Michaella Nisely, the owner of Adrian Floral and Gifts, offered to donate flowers. Her shop is approximately 20 miles north of Butler.

“I’m a firm believer in flowers being at a service,” she said.

Ensor was pleased with the response and the information she gathered with the help of several communities. She hopes she can arrange a service for Helmer.

“So many people have come forward to remember his story,” Ensor said. “It’s so important not to forget this story.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
An armed standoff is over and a suspect is in custody.
Armed standoff in Scott City ends with suspect in custody
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Betty Ellen Aldridge of Paragould
Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould woman
Voters will be hitting the polls tomorrow in Illinois, and the City of Carbondale’s mayoral...
Carbondale mayoral candidates prepare for the polls
Voters will be hitting the polls tomorrow in Illinois, and the City of Carbondale’s mayoral...
Carbondale mayoral race
On April 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a...
Juvenile with warrant in Tenn. found with firearm outside of business in Cape Girardeau
Current Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey is facing off against Harold Visser for the mayoral race...
Mayoral candidates speak on fighting crime in Carbondale