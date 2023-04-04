Lowery Rd. closed in Graves Co. due to bridge substructure issue

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Graves County Road Department have closed Lowery Road in southwestern Graves Co., Kentucky until further notice.

According to a release from KYTC, the closure is along Lowery Road north of the KY 129/State Line Road Intersection. A KYTC inspector found deterioration on the substructure at the South Fork Bayou Du Chien Bridge, so the bridge has been barricaded.

Previously, the bridge had a 3-ton load limit posted, restricting the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a passenger vehicle, according to the release. Due to additional deterioration found during a recent inspection, the bridge is now closed to all traffic.

The release added the KYTC District 1 Engineers will assist the Graves Co. Road Dept. with a further evaluation of the bridge to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced, and will provide timely notice when a plan is developed for the bridge.

