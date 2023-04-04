Heartland Votes

Lowery Rd. closed in Graves Co. due to bridge substructure issue

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Graves County Road Department have closed Lowery...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Graves County Road Department have closed Lowery Road in southwestern Graves Co., Kentucky until further notice.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Graves County Road Department have closed Lowery Road in southwestern Graves Co., Kentucky until further notice.

According to a release from KYTC, the closure is along Lowery Road north of the KY 129/State Line Road Intersection. A KYTC inspector found deterioration on the substructure at the South Fork Bayou Du Chien Bridge, so the bridge has been barricaded.

Previously, the bridge had a 3-ton load limit posted, restricting the bridge to vehicles no heavier than a passenger vehicle, according to the release. Due to additional deterioration found during a recent inspection, the bridge is now closed to all traffic.

The release added the KYTC District 1 Engineers will assist the Graves Co. Road Dept. with a further evaluation of the bridge to determine if it can be repaired or should be replaced, and will provide timely notice when a plan is developed for the bridge.

