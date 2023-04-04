Heartland Votes

Kentucky to form state-wide urban search and rescue group

After two major weather catastrophes in the last two years, the commonwealth of Kentucky is getting better prepared for the next one.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After two major weather catastrophes in the last two years, the commonwealth of Kentucky is getting better prepared for the next one.

A Kentucky bill signed into law last Monday will help form a state-wide response team for natural disasters and other incidents requiring emergency response.

House Bill 157 passed both the House and Senate without a single no-vote.

“That tells you that the need is here and what we will gain is response time, by having one in the state,” said Jeremy Slinker, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

Slinker says the project has been in the works for nearly a decade.

“It’ll just open the door for a lot of opportunities in search and rescue that we currently don’t have,” he said.

During the western Kentucky tornadoes and eastern Kentucky flooding, four out-of-state urban search and rescue teams were called in to help.

“If you went into a larger scale disaster lets say like an earthquake at the New Madrid fault then it may affect multiple states,” he said. “Then those surrounding states that we depended on may not be as available as they were for some of these others.”

A report is due by December 1st with a draft of policies, procedures and regulations.

Director Slinker says they’re still formulating plans but admits, money will be their biggest hurdle.

A request for funding will come early next year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
An armed standoff is over and a suspect is in custody.
Armed standoff in Scott City ends with suspect in custody
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for Betty Ellen Aldridge of Paragould
Silver Alert issued for missing Paragould woman
Voters will be hitting the polls tomorrow in Illinois, and the City of Carbondale’s mayoral...
Carbondale mayoral candidates prepare for the polls
Voters will be hitting the polls tomorrow in Illinois, and the City of Carbondale’s mayoral...
Carbondale mayoral race
On April 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a...
Juvenile with warrant in Tenn. found with firearm outside of business in Cape Girardeau
Current Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey is facing off against Harold Visser for the mayoral race...
Mayoral candidates speak on fighting crime in Carbondale