Juvenile with warrant in Tenn. found with firearm outside of business in Cape Girardeau

On April 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a...
On April 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a male subject with a firearm outside of a business on the 900-Block of N. Mt. Auburn Rd.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On April 3, around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a report of a male subject with a firearm outside of a business on the 900-Block of N. Mt. Auburn Rd.

According to a release from the police dept., when officers arrived at the scene, they found the male subject. He then ran from the officers through a residential neighborhood. Officers then found the subject without the firearm, under the back porch of a home attempting to hide from them.

The male subject was identified as a juvenile who had a warrant for his arrest from Tennessee Division of Youth Services.

After the juvenile was apprehended, officers searched the surrounding area and the path where the juvenile ran in an attempt to locate the firearm, but were unable to find it. A K-9 unit was later brought in and within minutes, K-9 Zeno was able to find the firearm, which was safely recovered by officers, according to the release.

