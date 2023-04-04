Heartland Votes

Job fair to be held in West Frankfort

By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - If you are in search for a job in southern Illinois, a job fair could help with the process.

The Franklin County Job Fair is set to take place in West Frankfort on Wednesday, April 26.

It will be held at the Aquatics Center in the L. Goebel Patton Banquet Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Attendees are asked to dress professionally, talk with potential employers, fill out job applications and to submit a resume.

Organizers said employers, large and small from several southern Illinois counties, will be looking for potential applicants for job openings.

The event is sponsored by the West Frankfort Chamber of Commerce, Benton/West City Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) and Man-Tra-Con Corporation.

