Jefferson Elementary preschoolers make a splash in new swimming pool

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The new Aquatic Center is set to open at Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri two days from now.

But some preschoolers at Jefferson are already testing the waters at the new facility.

They are learning how to float, blow bubbles and kick their feet--just some of the swimming basics.

One woman attending the swimming lesson with her granddaughter said having the Aquatic Center here is very convenient.

“This is amazing--I mean it’s such a great opportunity because she goes to school here, and then I pick her up from preschool,” said Susan Vincel, the grandmother of one of the preschoolers. “And she is super excited, of course, she loves to swim anyway but this opportunity is great we really appreciate them doing that.”

Assistant Principal Roanne Dean said this pool opens up more resources for students, parents and families.

“Our immediate plans are to offer swim lessons to every student at Jefferson and we will be doing that in the coming weeks,” Dean said. “We are sending information home with parents now and after that, we’re hoping for even more swim lessons.”

Dean said she is excited to see the impact the new Aquatic Center will have on students and the community.

“In our community at Jefferson, this is the opportunity for parents to get involved with their students, enjoy some free time,” Dean said. “Birthday parties are going to be scheduled here--it’s just a great resource for everyone to gather together as one community.”

The official grand opening for the Jefferson Aquatic Center will take place on Thursday, April 6, at 1 p.m.

