Heartland Votes

Jack Harlow to give deposition in trial of bartender’s death at Louisville nightclub

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.
Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow has been ordered to record a deposition in the trial of his DJ, who is accused of shooting and killing a Louisville bartender back in 2021.

Harlow’s statement will be used in an upcoming jury trial for Ronnie O’Bannon, who was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1, 2021.

O’Bannon is accused of shooting a weapon inside the club which ended up killing Nash.

His attorneys claimed the shooting was in self-defense, as Nash had physically attacked O’Bannon twice before the shooting.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Nash’s family also filed lawsuits against the nightclub, now known as Zero’s Luxe Lounge, stating employees allowed people with guns to enter without being checked by security.

Attorney’s with Nash’s family stated the club’s negligence led to the shooting and Nash’s death.

Two other individuals were also injured that night and have also filed lawsuits’

O’Bannon’s jury trial is scheduled to take begin on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
Roger Haselbusch, 47, was charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of...
Man charged in connection with armed standoff in Scott City
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game