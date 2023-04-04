Heartland Votes

Hermann, Mo. officer injured in shooting to be transferred specialty hospital in Colorado

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer injured in a shooting in Hermann, Missouri is being transferred to a specialty hospital in Colorado Tuesday.

Sullentrup was injured in a shooting in a shooting at a Casey’s General Store in March. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed in the shooting; Two two officers were trying to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson, when Simpson allegedly shot them.

Sullentrup was in extremely critical condition because he was shot in the head, and a small section of his brain had to be removed to reduce swelling. At first, there was no movement, but he is now breathing on his own and showing improvement.

Tuesday morning, a procession is being held from Mercy Hospital, where Sullentrup is being treated, to Spirit of St. Louis Airport, where Sullentrup will board a plane to Colorado. Sullentrup will then be treated at Craig Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital where Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor, Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, Hazelwood officer Craig Tudor and St. Louis City officer Gary Glasby all received treatment.

