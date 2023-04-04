Hayti Police Dept. warns of counterfeit bills circulating in Pemiscot Co.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hayti Police Department alerts the community after receiving a counterfeit $100 bill on Tuesday, April 4.

According to the police dept., the bill they received was a $10 bill that was bleached and reprinted into a $100 bill.

The police dept. said counterfeit pens will show if a bill is good and they advise businesses to be careful and look at the watermark on $100 bills--if it does not have Ben Franklin’s face, it’s counterfeit.

To report counterfeit bills, call the Hayti Police Department at (573) 359-1259.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.