MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Golden Alert was canceled Tuesday, April 4 after a western Kentucky woman was found in Florida.

According to the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, law enforcement officials made contact with the woman in Apopka, Florida.

They say she is receiving medical treatment.

