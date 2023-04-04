Flooding from spring causes emergency lane closure on KY 305/Cairo Road at work zone

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lane of KY 305/Cairo Road between the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection and the Interstate 24 exit 3 overpass in Paducah will briefly be closed on Tuesday, April 4.

The lane closure started at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to last until 1:30 p.m.

Drivers can self-detour by taking KY 998 to U.S. 60 exit 4.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the emergency closure is because a spring in the roadway median flooded an excavation area in an ongoing work zone.

KYTC said crews first thought the flooding was from an unmarked water line.

Paducah Water Works crews were able to determine the water was coming from a natural spring.

During the road closure, construction crews will be trenching the trouble spot and installing a pipe to allow the spring to drain under the roadway.

