Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm & breezy; severe storm threat ramps up tonight

Mostly cloudy skies in Piedmont, Mo.
Mostly cloudy skies in Piedmont, Mo.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Today will be storm-free ahead of a significant severe weather threat tonight into Wednesday.

This afternoon will be warm, humid and breezy.

It will likely be the warmest day of the year, thus far, with highs reaching 80 degrees.

Tonight into Wednesday, a weather system will slowly move into the Heartland.

Thunderstorm chances will ramp up.

The Heartland is under a threat level 3 and level 2 out of 5 for severe storms.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app for alerts and updates.

After storms move out, the rest of the week will be cooler and drier heading into Easter weekend.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the 50s and 60s with lows dropping into the 30s.

Easter weekend is looking mostly nice with highs of 65 to 70 degrees on Saturday and 70 to 75 degrees on Easter Sunday.

There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday.

