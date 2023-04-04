First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Today will be a warm, humid and breezy day ahead of a significant severe weather threat Tuesday night into Wednesday. We should stay storm-free today, but it will likely be the warmest day of the year thus far with highs touching 80° for the first time. However, as a weather system slowly approaches tonight into Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will ramp up. SPC has us outlooked for tonight and for Wednesday. Strong gradient winds will develop tonight into Wednesday morning as well….and wind advisories may be issued.

Behind our Wednesday storm, it will be cooler and drier for the remainder of the week into Easter Weekend. Temps and dew points will be quite a bit lower….with highs on Thursday only in the 50s and 60s…and lows Thursday night dropping into the 30s. Easter Weekend is looking relatively nice, however, with highs of about 65 to 70 on Saturday and 70 to 75 on Easter Sunday, with little threat of precip.

