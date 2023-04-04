Heartland Votes

Fire Marshal investigating suspicious house fire in Cape Girardeau

A fire at a house in Cape Girardeau is under investigation.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a house in Cape Girardeau is under investigation.

Crews were called to the home on the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

When they arrived, firefighters reported seeing flames and smoke coming from a one and a half story home.

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris, firefighters attempted to enter the front of the house when fire conditions rapidly changed. This forced crews to battle the defensively.

Firefighters first believed the home was vacant, but later learned renovations were underway on the backside of the structure.

Chief Morris said structural conditions of the house were not stable because of temporary shoring in the basement and holes in the first floor.

Crews were able to get the fire under control with in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Morris said the fire is considered suspicious and is under investigation by his department, Cape Girardeau Police and the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Morris also reports home did not have any utilities.

The home has extensive smoke and fire damage estimated at $65,000.

Off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters and crews with Jackson Fire and Rescue, Fruitland Fire Protection District and East County Fire Protection District assisted at the scene and covered stations in the city.

