Carbondale mayoral candidates prepare for the polls

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Voters will be hitting the polls tomorrow in Illinois, and the City of Carbondale’s mayoral candidates are preparing for the race.

Current Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey is facing off against Harold Visser for the mayoral race on Tuesday, April 4.

Some voters in Carbondale said crime and gun violence is an issue that needs to be addressed--and Visser said it will take the entire community to combat crime.

Mayor Pro Tem Harvey said she recognizes this ongoing issue as well. She mentioned that this is also a national issue as well.

“Gun violence has been a problem within the city--we do have our new crime report that we are looking at,” Mayor Pro Tem Harvey said. “There were some really great suggestions within that, that we hope to implement very soon.”

Across the city, many are wondering about retail areas and the downtown strip. Mayor Pro Tem Harvey said she believes a stronger workforce will lead to new opportunities.

“If we have a workforce that’s attractive to the new businesses coming--we’re trying to do some things with young people and businesses to try and get that rolling,” said Mayor Pro Tem Harvey.

Visser echoed that same message, saying more jobs are needed across the community.

“Carbondale has really shrunk with the student population. We need to attract some kind of manufacturing or bring a coal center back like we had, and that will bring in jobs and that brings in people,” Visser said. “Our population starts going up and that will really support small businesses like restaurants and craft shops and things like that.”

Both candidates are eager for Tuesday’s race. Mayor Pro Tem Harvey said she wants to get as many voters to the polls as possible.

“Voting is a right that people have died for, and it saddens me when we have elections and I see 10 percent, 20 percent turnout,” Mayor Pro Tem Harvey said. “I think that everyone should get out and vote.”

Visser is running for his first term as mayor, and is excited for tomorrow’s election.

“I’m really excited,” Visser said. “Visiting so many different people and meeting so many different people--walking almost every single neighborhood in Carbondale--I feel like there is a great community here.”

Other races on tomorrow’s ballots include the Carbondale City Council, local school boards and more.

Polls open in Carbondale at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. A full list of polling locations can be found here.

To receive a free ride to a polling place, call (61) 967-9993.

