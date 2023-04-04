Heartland Votes

Biden to meet with experts on AI ‘risks and opportunities’

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER AP White House Correspondent
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday will meet with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security.

The White House said the Democratic president would use the AI meeting to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards” and to reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies.

Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, which helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns from the powerful technology.

The council, known as PCAST, is composed of science, engineering, technology and medical experts and is co-chaired by the Cabinet-ranked director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Arati Prabhakar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
An armed standoff is over and a suspect is in custody.
Armed standoff in Scott City ends with suspect in custody
Ozark County community comes together to find missing 2-year-old.
Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

Latest News

Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Silver Alert inactivated for Paragould woman
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
The 14-year-old died from his injuries on April 3, according to the sheriff’s office.
14-year-old dies after getting stuck in sand hole