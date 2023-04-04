AMBER Alert canceled, child found safe

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an AMBER Alert Tuesday, April 4.

According to the highway patrol, the child was found safe; however, the suspect is still at large.

The alert was out of St. Clair, Mo. for a 1-year-old boy abducted.

According to the highway patrol, a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan was parked with the child inside when the van was stolen by an unknown suspect.

This happened around 11:24 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bardot Street in St. Clair.

The suspect was described as about 30 years old and wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

AMBER ALERT 2023-3 CANCELLED: CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. THE SUSPECT IS STILL AT LARGE. pic.twitter.com/QMzTfrdIhD — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) April 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.