AMBER Alert canceled, child found safe

According to the highway patrol, the child was found safe; however, the suspect is still at...
According to the highway patrol, the child was found safe; however, the suspect is still at large.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an AMBER Alert Tuesday, April 4.

According to the highway patrol, the child was found safe; however, the suspect is still at large.

The alert was out of St. Clair, Mo. for a 1-year-old boy abducted.

According to the highway patrol, a silver 2019 Dodge Caravan was parked with the child inside when the van was stolen by an unknown suspect.

This happened around 11:24 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bardot Street in St. Clair.

The suspect was described as about 30 years old and wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

