3 in custody, SIUC police looking for more people involved in shots fired investigation on campus

Police responded to a report of shots fired on the campus of Southern Illinois University...
Police responded to a report of shots fired on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale Tuesday, April 4.(WOIO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police responded to a report of shots fired on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale Tuesday, April 4.

According to SIUC Police Chief Ben Newman, they had a report of shots fired near Schneider Hall.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find any victims and there were no reports of injuries. Officers did find a shell casing near Schneider Hall.

According to Newman, while looking at surveillance video from the area, they saw a confrontation near the hall with those involved driving away, off campus.

Police were able to identify one of the vehicles believed to be involved and found it at another location.

Three people in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Jail.

The chief said there was not threat to students and the public.

He said the three people were not students, nor employees of the university.

He said they are looking for more people believed to be involved. He said they include several men between the ages of 18 and 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SIUC Police Department at 618-453-3771.

