Vandals damage new restroom at Capaha Park.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you live, work or shop in Cape Girardeau, you’ve probably noticed the massive overhaul of Capaha Park along Broadway.

But someone recently tried to make their own mark on the multi-million-dollar project.

”It’s somewhat discouraging. We’ve spent a lot of money and we’ve really tried to make something nice for the community,” Parks Director Doug Gannon said.

He told us someone splattered paint all over a bathroom at Capaha Park. The building is just one part of the city’s multi-million-dollar Capaha Park improvement project, paid for with taxpayer money.

“This is part of the PRS2 tax, so it’s a project that we had taken a lot of pride in and doing and providing a nice facility and a nice park to the community and when you see individuals go in and do what they did to the brand-new restroom facility is quite discouraging,” Gannon said.

We caught up with a few folks at Capaha Park who expressed their frustration.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened so soon after opening up,” said resident Kris Johnson.

“It does feel a little disrespectful to just wreck something that has taken so much time and a lot of money to complete,” said resident Dawson Macke.

Parks Director Doug Gannon said crews quickly cleaned up the mess. He hoped the city’s camera system will discourage others from trying something similar.

He also hoped everyone who visits the park will appreciate the effort to improve something many residents see as a centerpiece of the community.

“The biggest thing that we want people to understand is please respect the public property and the parks, you know, that’s important ‘cause we want everybody to be able to enjoy this for years to come,” Gannon said.

Gannon asked anyone who sees someone damaging public restrooms to please notify the parks and recreation department or report it to the police.

