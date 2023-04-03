Heartland Votes

SIU celebrates Geologists Day with public event

SIU celebrated Geologists Day with an event where the public could bring in rocks and minerals to have them examined and identified.(Source: KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University rocked Sunday, April 2 by celebrating Geologists Day with an informational clinic.

People brought in all types of rocks and minerals to have them examined and identified.

“Today we are celebrating geologist day which is an actual holiday believe it or not it’s the first Sunday of every April every year and to celebrate we our conducting this rock clinic where people from the public who are interested in rocks who maybe don’t know what they are we can look at them and try to identify what they are,” said Assistant Professor of Geology Daniel Hummer.

Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event at SIU.

